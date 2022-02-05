Alfred and Grace (Pittarelli) Jacobson, of Maryville, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 9, with a private gathering for family and friends. They were married Feb. 9, 1952.
Alfred is a retired supervisor in global insurance and WWII Navy veteran, and Carolyn is a retired executive secretary in hospital administration.
The couple have a son, Lawrence; a daughter, Christine; son-in-law, Christopher; son, Eric; and future daughter-in-law, Paola. They also have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
