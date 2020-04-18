Jeff and Kathy Nelson Jensen, of Louisville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2020. They were married in 1970.
Their family includes children, Jamie Jensen, Jennifer Rud and Jodie Rud; and six grandchildren.
The celebration has been postponed due to COVID-19.
