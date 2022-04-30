Jerry and Carolyn Simmons celebrated their 60th anniversary on Saturday, April 30. They were married in Bryson City, North Carolina, by Joseph Johnson in 1962.
The couple have three children: Robin Simmons, Kim Walker and Doug Simmons.
They also have five grandchildren.
Jerry enjoys music and Carolyn likes bowling.
They will have a private celebration.
