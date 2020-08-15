Frank and Norma (Potter) Kidd, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19, 2020. They were married in 1960 at Carpenters United Methodist Church. The Rev. Lawrence Clark officiated the wedding.
Their family includes daughter, Amy (Mike) Kirkland; late son, Matthew Potter Kirkland; and one granddaughter, Mackenzie Kirkland.
Frank is retired from the Blount County School System.
Frank and Norma are members of Fairview United Methodist Church.
