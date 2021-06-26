Gene and Kathy Duggan Lane, of Alcoa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at 2 p.m. July 3, 2021, at the Louisville Community Center, 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville. Friends and relatives are invited.
They were married on July 3, 1971.
Gene is retired from food sales and Kathy still works in child care.
Their family includes children, Justin (Amanda) Lane, of Louisville, and Jeremy (Rachel) Lane, of Friendsville; and 10 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.