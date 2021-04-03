Don and Opal (Jones) Loflin, of Maryville, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 7, 2021. The Rev. Tom White married them in Halifax, North Carolina.
They were active members of Broadway Baptist Church until COVID-19. Don is a retired civil engineer from TVA. Opal is a homemaker and has taught Sunday School for 55 years.
Their family includes children, Gary Loflin (Virginia), of Maryville, Greg Loflin (Peggy), of Knoxville and Jennifer Stewart (Mark), of Kingsport; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a party at a later date.
