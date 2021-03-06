Don and Jean (Blevins) Matlock, of Maryville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 6, 2021. They were married in 1961.
Jean is retired from Blount County Schools and Don is retired from Kern’s Bakery.
Their family includes children, Vanessa (Eddie) Abbott and Wesley (Cindy) Matlock, all of Maryville; grandchildren, Megann (Chris) Ely, Morgan Abbott, Bailey Abbott and Kadie Matlock; and great-grandchildren, Eliana and Emerie Ely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.