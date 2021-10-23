Michael and Kay McMahan, of Maryville, celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday. The couple was married on Oct. 23, 1971.
They enjoy spending time with their family, including children Kara (Jim) Potts and David (Michelle) McMahan. They also have five grandchildren: Lilly, Tucker, Katie, Ansley and Liam.
Mike is retired from Blount County Schools. Kay retired from Blount Farmers Co-Op.
