Patricia and Johnny McMillan, of Maryville, celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 25, 2020. They were married in 1958.
Patricia and Johnny are both retired.
Their family includes children, Robin and Michael Weaver, of Maryville, Johnna Harris, of Greeneville, and Tricia and Doug Mills, of Maryville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.