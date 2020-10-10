Bob and Doris (Udey) Menken, of Maryville, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 9, 1960 in Benton, Arkansas.
They have three children — Philip (Stacey) Menken of Maryville, Melanie (Joe) Tucker, of Maryville and Shawnda (David) Goodwin of Acworth, Georgia. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob was a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Knoxville. He and Doris also worked for many years at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Gatlinburg. They are members of Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Maryville.
(0) comments
