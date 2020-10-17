Samuel J. Miller and Marie A. Layton Miller, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22, 2020. They were married in 1960 at United Methodist Church in Cold Springs, New York, by the Rev. Lopez.
They have one son, Timothy J. Miller.
Samuel retired from LIUNA Local 235 in Elmsford, New York, after 32 years. Marie retired form Graymoor in Garrison, New York, after 20 years.
They enjoy crafts, car shows, local attractions and gardening, and have resided in Maryville for the last seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.