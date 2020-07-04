Moses and Billie (Carper) Moore, of Walland, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2020. Billie’s late parents were Roger and Irene Carper, of Knoxville. Moses’ late parents were Junior Harrison and Clara Faye Moore, of Townsend. They were married at Oakland Street Baptist Church in Knoxville. The late Dr. Harold White officiated.
Moses pastored at Mt. Nebo Church in Jesus Name for over 25 years. He has since preached at several churches in Maryville, Walland and Townsend. He is semi-retired from construction. Billie is retired from Bellsouth (AT&T) Telephone with 40 years of service. She worked in several offices during her years at Bellsouth. Billie did computer drafting in Engineering in Knoxville at Parkside Drive when she retired.
Moses and Billie are members of Mt. Nebo Church in Jesus Name, in Walland, Tennessee.
Invitations were sent, however, there has since been a change in location. The reception will be held at Cold Springs Community Center, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland.
