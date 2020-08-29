Pauline (Polly) and Earl Morgan, of Louisville, will observe their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. They are originally from Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, they have been Tennessee residents from the past 50 years.
Polly is retired from Proffitts Department Store and Earl is retired from the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA).
Their family includes children, Tom and Jan (Taylor), of Maryville, Dan, of Morristown, and Charles (Chuck) and Nancy, of Louisville; grandchildren, Emily, of Maryville, Samuel, of Nashville, David and Chris Spoon, of Maineville, Ohio, and Charity (Lakins) and Jeremy Wolcott, of Mexico; and great-grandchildren, Emilina and Maelin Wolcott, of Mexico.
Polly and Earl are 50 year members of New Providence Presbyterian Church and are both active in the church Community Benefit Sales.
