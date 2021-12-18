Johnny and Carolyn (Montgomery) Phillips will celebrate their 60th wedding on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The couple were married on Dec. 21, 1961, in Alcoa, with minister Roy Everett officiating.
Johnny is retired from Alcoa Aluminum and Carolyn from APAC Tennessee Inc.
They have one son, Mark, and one grandson.
