Jim and Marie Keller Pierce, of Walland, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25. The couple was married in 1970.
Their family includes daughter, Jama Proffitt; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Lisa Pierce; and grandchildren, Hayden and Ethan Proffitt, all of Maryville.
Jim is retired from BTR and Marie is retired from A&P.
