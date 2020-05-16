Sgt. James Ray and Edna (Ownby) Potter, of Alcoa, will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary on May 18, 2020. They were married in Chatsworth, Georgia, in 1948 by JW Dooley. Their family includes daughter,
Sylvia Ann Alderton, of Cumberland, Maryland; two grandchildren;
and five great-grandchildren. James is retired from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. The couple are members at Edgewood Primitive Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.