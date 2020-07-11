Jim and Linda McCurry Rose, of Townsend, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2020. Mrs. Rose is retired from real estate sales. Mr. Rose retired from ALCOA management and work as a management consultant. The couple has two children, David Rose, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Angela Rose, of Crestone, Colorado. They also have two grandchildren.
