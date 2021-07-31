Robert and Lloyd Ann Sheets, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 4, 2021.
The Sheets family includes children Rob and Jeanna Sheets and Rhonda and Gary Stinnett along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Robert is retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories and Lloyd Ann was a homemaker.
