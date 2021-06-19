David and Jerri (Davison) Thompkins, of Maryville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. They were married in 1971 at Floyd Baptist Church in Rome, New York. The Rev. Darrell Coble officiated the ceremony.
Their family includes daughter, Shannon (Arthur) Demming; three grandsons, Nicholas (Abigail), Zachary and Amir; and two great-grandsons, Levi and Jacob.
David and Jerri are both retired from Federal Civil Service. They are Christians and members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
They look forward to celebrating with their family soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.