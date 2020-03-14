Gene and Louise (Pavlicek) Thompson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2020, with a private family dinner. They met in San Diego, Calif., and were married there in 1970.
Gene is retired from ALCOA, and Louise is retired from Out Lady of Fatima Church as church secretary.
Their family includes their daughter, Tisha; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
