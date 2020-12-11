Randall and Carolyn Mogridge Tompkins, of Maryville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private celebration on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2-4 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church.
They were married on Dec. 19, 1970, at Morning Star Baptist Church. The ceremony was officiated by Buck Ledford.
Randall is a retired mechanical engineer and Carolyn is a retired registered nurse.
Their family includes children, Devina Parker and Alicia Rector; and three grandchildren.
The couple enjoys traveling, genealogy and photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.