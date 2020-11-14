Donald and Janice (Potter) Valentine, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15, 2020, with a private family celebration at home.
They were married on Nov. 18, 1960, at Oak View Baptist Church by the Rev. Jep Helton.
Their family includes children, Randy (Sherry) Valentine, Kevin (Christy) Valentine and Traci (Darrel) Lauderdale; and four grandsons, Derek, Dustin and Kyle Valentine, and Cody Cutshaw.
Donald and Janice are members of Prospect Baptist Church where Janice is a Sunday school teacher and Donald was a deacon for 32 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.