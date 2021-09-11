Martin and Sandy Walker of Maryville will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Sept. 17, 2021. Martin Walker and Sandra Conner were married in Waynesville, North Carolina. Their family includes daughter Christie and son-in-law Jeff Morris and grandchildren Gavin and Sara Morris.
Martin is retired from Maryville City Schools where he taught for 32 years. Sandra retired from The University of Tennessee after 30 years of service. They are members of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate with the Walkers at their home on Oct. 16, 2021. The couple requests no gifts.
