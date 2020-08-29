Joe and Sharon (Grubb) Webb celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on June 12, 2020, with family at Hilton Head Island, SC. Before starting their senior year of college, they were wed on June 12, 1970 at Lakeview Baptist Church with Rev. Burl E. Grubb, father of the bride, officiating.
Their family includes daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Chris Gilliland, son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Melissa Webb, and grandchildren, Haleigh, Tyler and Timothy Gilliland, and Ella, Ava and Olivia Webb.
