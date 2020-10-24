Mr. and Mrs. Duayne Andy and Millie Grace “Pat” Marshall Whitehead, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 29, 1960. The couple were married on Oct. 29, 1960, at Pleasant Grove Parsonage by the Rev. John R. McGregor.
They have three children, Carolyn, Andrew and Howard; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Andy retired from ALCOA Aluminum Co. to continue his interest in farming. Mrs. Whitehead is a homemaker.
Their activities and hobbies including sports and farming.
They will have a private celebration at home.
