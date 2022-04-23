Farris and Christine "Chris" Whitehead celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 14. The couple were married in 1962 in Bryson City, North Carolina.
Farris retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years and later the Blount County Highway Department. Christine worked at Millers/Hess and retired from Maryville Wholesale Supply. The Whiteheads are members of Kagleys Chapel Baptist where they love the fellowship and praising the Lord.
The couple have two children: Mark Whitehead and Pamela Lequire. They also have three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The Whiteheads celebrated with their friends and family with a dinner hosted by their church family.
