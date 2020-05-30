Bill and Marlene (Sloan) Willhite, of Maryville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 31, 2020. They were married at Vonore Baptist Church with Billy Joe McCown and Clarence Evans officiating.
Their family includes Grant and Bridget Willhite, Cooper and Rachel, of Athens; Hannah and Richard Turner, Eli and Jacob, of Maryville, and Evan and Amanda Willhite, Sonny, Lyla, Tice and Levi, of Castalian Springs.
Bill is a retired veterinarian and past owner of Animal Health Center, Maryville. Marlene is a retired teacher, having taught in Jefferson County and Maryville City Schools. Bill and Marlene belong to the Monte Vista Baptist Church family.
