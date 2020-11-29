Blount County residents have come to expect an event each December from Fairview United Methodist Church that ushers in the spirit of Christmas.
For weeks, members of the congregation have been working on such a project. This year, it will be a Drive-thru Nativity along with a Bethlehem Market. The holiday event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 at the church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. It is open to all and there is no cost to attend.
Vehicles tune their radio to FM 91.5 for a local on-campus broadcast as carols will be played along the route.
Wesley Rouse, minister of music, call this “a gift to the community.” He said plenty of volunteers have been working on scenes that will include non-speaking parts. Actors will portray characters as the story of Christ’s birth is told. A camel, one donkey or two and lots of sheep will set the scenes.
In all, there will be eight scenes for attendees to witness from the comfort of their cars. The first is based on the prophecy spoken of in Isaiah 9:6-7 when the prophet Isaiah speaks of Christ’s coming. Scene Two will portray the angel Gabriel appearing to Mary, based on Luke 1:3-33 and 38. The nativity continues with Scene Three as Mary and Joseph make their way to Bethlehem, with Scenes Four and Five based on the shepherds in the field and the appearance of angels (Luke 2:9-15).
Herod and the Wise Men will be the focus of Scene 6. Scriptures are taken from Matthew 2:2-3 and 2:7-10.
The Bethlehem Market will be at Scene Seven. This open-air market served as a place for the townspeople who came for the census. They could purchase pottery, clothes, food and drink.
There will be close to 18 booths, organizers said. Families will be portraying merchants like basket weavers and woodworkers. Gates and backdrops for this portion of the event have been painted by Tamyra Parks. Becky Garner and Marguerite Wardlaw are painting signs.
The final scene for the Drive-thru Nativity will be the birth of Jesus with the shepherds and Wise Men.
“Over 50 re-enactors with over 50 behind the scenes to facilitate” will be in place, Rouse said.
Rouse said attendees will drive around the church and follow the luminaries past the scenes to the Bethlehem Market with the nativity beyond that point. Archways will lead into the market and also at the nativity.
“We are planning for 500 cars per night,” Rouse said. He added that the experience will follow safety guidelines for COVID-19. No one will be leaving their cars.
In addition to this gift, those who attend will also be offered Christmas cookies. A $100 gift card will be provided for one lucky vehicle.
Fairview presented a drive-thru nativity years ago when the church was located across the street from its presence location. In more recent years, the church has offered up musical presentations that have included youth choirs, orchestra and praise band, along with dancers and even bagpipes on occasion.
“This year we were looking for COVID-safe presentations,” Rouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.