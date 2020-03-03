The third Annual Knoxville Race 3.21 will take place at Third Creek Greenway on Sunday, March 8, at 3 pm. More than 350 people are expected to attend the event, Race 3.21 is one of the many activities across the country this spring to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.
The Knoxville Race 3.21 will feature an approximate 5K (3.21 mile) and a 3.21K (2mile) walk. Finishers of the race will receive a pair of crazy socks to symbolize and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. “We are all different, that’s what makes us alike.” To learn more, visit www.dsagtn.org or contact Angie Holbert at DSAG. To register for the race, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/Race321.
The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee (DSAG), a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) organization, is a parent initiated organization developed to provide information and support to families of individuals with Down syndrome (DS) and to raise awareness within the community about the abilities of individuals with DS and the benefits of their inclusion into society.
