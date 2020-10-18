The Blount County Arts and Craft Guild annual Santa Mouse Christmas Arts and Crafts Show that was set for Dec. 3-5 has been canceled. For more information, call 865-382-6545. This has been an annual holiday event for years in Blount County.
