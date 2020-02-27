The Knoxville Philatelic Society will host its annual stamp show March 7-8 at the Holiday Inn West Cedar Bluff, 9132 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville. Admission and parking are free. The show will honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
This is the largest stamp show in eastern Tennessee and features dealers and exhibits from throughout the country.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.knoxstamps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.