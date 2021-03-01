The Knoxville Philatelic Society, a nonprofit hobby and educational organization, will host its annual stamp show, KnoxPex 2021 Honoring American Innovation, on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, at Rothchilds Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Admission and parking are free. This is the largest stamp show in Tennessee and features dealers and virtual exhibits from throughout the United States.
Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A live auction will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The theme of KnoxPEx 2021 celebrates the great historical record of innovation and invention by Americans. For more information, visit www.knoxstamps.com.
