CLEVELAND — The Cherokee National Forest will be holding the annual Tellico River Clean-Up on Saturday, March 11. Registration for the clean-up will begin at 8 a.m. at the Tellico Ranger Station.
Interested participants will register from their vehicles, pull forward and receive bags and gloves. Participants will be given an area to clean, unless they have a particular spot in mind. The Chattanooga Trout Association will be providing lunch for participants at the North River Checking Station from 11 a.m. to noon with prize drawings at noon.
Last year’s clean-up included nearly 150 participants and half a ton of trash was collected along Tellico River, North River, and Citico Creek. Forest Service representative, Mary Jane Burnette said, “Everyone is encouraged to wear long sleeve shirts, sturdy shoes or boots, and gloves. Garbage bags will be provided as well as the garbage pickup. This is always a fun and rewarding event!”
The annual Tellico River clean-up is sponsored by the USDA Forest Service, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Trout Unlimited, Chattanooga Trout Association, Keep Monroe Beautiful, Honey Springs Farms of Tellico Plains, Starr Mountain Outfitters, and the Tellico Outfitters.
For additional information please contact Mary Jane Burnette, Lead Recreation Technician, at 423-397-8413 or mary.burnette@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.