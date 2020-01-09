Balthazar, or King B as he has been nicknamed, has arrived in Townsend — another black bear from Louisiana who needs the attention of Appalachian Bear Rescue.
King B arrived at about 1 p.m. Thursday after wildlife officials drove him to ABR, where he will remain until he has recovered from severe malnutrition and other issues. ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd said King B weighs around 17 pounds, but as a yearling, he should weigh 40 to 50 pounds.
The bear got on Louisiana wildlife officials' radar after he was spotted in a residential neighborhood scavenging for food in trash cans. Traps were set for him before Christmas, but he didn't take the bait. Traps were reset after the holiday and captured him.
Dodd said he should have been in the den with his mother, but was somehow separated and struggling on his own.
King B was taken to a local veterinarian in Louisiana for initial treatment of parasites and starvation. Once he got the treatment he needed, he was loaded for the drive here to Blount County. Curators at ABR work with veterinarians at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Care.
ABR is already the temporary home for Beignet and Boudreaux, two Louisiana siblings that arrived here on March 1, 2019. They were less than 3 months old and weighed fewer than 2 pounds. The brother-and-sister bears are staying at ABR over the winter. They are in an outdoor enclosure and are expected to den for the winter.
King B will not be denning as he is too sick and will require feeding and monitoring for several weeks. He will be housed in the Hartley Cub House, named for another little black bear found starving in Kentucky. Harley has been released back into the wild.
King B is ABR's 299th bear since its 1996 inception. He is a Louisiana coastal black bear.
ABR is planning a Mardi Gras party to benefit King B. Details will be released later.
