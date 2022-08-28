Anyone who’s been involved in animal rescue in Blount County over the past 15 years has most likely worked alongside or applauded the work of Afton Hughes, a self-proclaimed Walland girl and fierce fighter for the underdog.
Hughes began her crusade to be the voice of abused, neglected and abandoned animals with a local humane society. She would make daily trips after work to visit the Maryville Animal Shelter where she would get to know the latest arrivals, take photos and blast the word out in hopes of finding homes for the unwanted pets. Animals back then only had a three-day stay before they were put down if no one came for them.
“We just decided to turn a high-kill shelter into a no-kill shelter,” Hughes said. “We learned from the no-kill movement; we went to conferences and read the books. We made contact with shelter officials, the mayor and everybody else. We achieved a 98 to 99 percent save rate each month. It’s still that way now. It is the safest place in Tennessee for an animal for sure.”
She went every day as a volunteer. She would get off work around 5 p.m. and have until 6 p.m. to visit the shelter and remove animals whose time was up. “We had three days at that time to save everybody,” Hughes said.
Later on, that time got extended, and today there is no set limit for a stay at the shelter. Hughes said the community got behind the movement and that made a difference. The Maryville Animal Shelter serves the cities of Maryville, Alcoa and Rockford.
Her work and that of others in the movement was so successful it got national attention, Hughes said. She said the Maryville Animal Shelter still has one of the highest save rates in the country.
Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center is the nonprofit that has partnered with Maryville Animal Shelter to help get animals adopted. Jennifer Eanes serves as executive director and was part of that original no-kill, volunteer team with Hughes.
The challenge for Hughes then extended beyond Maryville as she worked with municipal shelters in neighboring communities. She admits not all were successful. There is a high turnover rate for shelter officials and all have to be on board for the plan to work, she explained.
This 2000 Heritage High graduate and 2004 Maryville College graduate started working at rescues and sanctuaries including the Pig Preserve in Jamestown, where she served as executive director for three years. This is a place where pigs facing slaughter were rescued and provided sanctuary. The animals were rescued from abandonment, neglect, abuse, research labs and natural disasters like floods.
She spent time working for the Gentle Barn in Boston and the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Pennsylvania, along with Tiger Haven in Roane County. Back in 2016 Hughes went to Louisiana after a severe flood to rescue animals and find them homes.
After visiting her first farm sanctuary, Hughes made the decision to go vegan.
Now she’s home in Blount County and works as a dog trainer. But Hughes has found a way to stay even more connected with the animal world through a two-year Animal Master Program with Communication from All Life University.
She is now certified in animal communication and is working on getting certified in Emotional Freedom Technique, which is acupressure related. She is teaching animal communication classes. One of her programs focuses on helping shelters, sanctuaries and wildlife.
Hughes is offering her services to pet owners and sanctuaries around the world. She does readings of animals that may have behavior issues, seem distressed, no longer get along with other animals in the house or just seem changed. Even animals that have passed on — Hughes said she is able to communicate with them for owners who still grieve. She became a believer in the power of telepathy after attending a session years ago.
“I signed up to learn how to communicate with animals, almost on a whim,” she said. It was a one-day workshop, and Hughes said she felt unprepared and feared she would embarrass herself.
The workshop leader passed out photos of two of her dogs and led the participants through meditation. Each was asked to focus on the dog in the photo and write down what they had seen.
For Hughes, it was a scary clown. She hesitated to share that, but did. The workshop leader then proceeded to tell the class that she had found a clown mask in her closet and used it to scare her dog, the one whose photo Hughes was holding.
She then found a suitable teacher, studied and completed that two-year certification as an animal communicator. At first, it was a matter of getting rid of the chatter brain, Hughes explained. You have to be open and quiet enough to receive the messages.
Magic it is not, Hughes said. She said anybody can do it. It requires an ability to get quiet, focus and listen to what an animal wants to communicate. In most cases, Hughes sits down with a photo of the animal so there is no requirement to be in the same room or state. In fact, Hughes has a client in Australia and some in California.
Hughes said she has always been able to get something from the animals she communicates with, but some are harder to crack than others.
“Some are a little less forthcoming and skeptical,” this animal communicator said. “Those would be dogs with tougher histories that may not want to immediately trust a stranger. Most are happy to get to talk.”
One of the most unusual animals she has communicated with was a bearded dragon. Hughes said it would not eat and its owners were worried it wasn’t happy.
“Turns out, she was just a diva and knew if she didn’t eat her normal food they’d give her more treats,” Hughes realized. “She was actually very happy and enjoyed her family very much.”
The process is like having thoughts that aren’t your own, Hughes explained. Sometimes they are shared images or memories from the animals. Other times, Hughes said she will get words or phrases. On one occasion, she said she communicated with a rescue mule called Donkey who told her his name was Arthur.
“After they started calling him Arthur, he started loading into the trailer better and was much more cooperative,” Hughes said. “Sometimes I can feel their medical issues, like pressure from swelling or racing heart rate from anxiety.”
From the time she had her first pet, a lab-collie puppy named PeeWee, Hughes developed a nurturing spirit for animals of all kinds, from bugs to feral pigs.
“I never understood hunting,” she said. “I used to argue about killing bugs, moving turtles out of the road not taking animals to the shelter I knew wasn’t safe. I wanted to rescue every injured wild animal, bug, stray.”
That passion and background in rescue, Hughes said, have adequately prepared her for this new journey as animal communicator. The two-year training is one more tool in the tool kit.
“I’ve learned so much from the animals at every stop,” she said. “I feel so lucky, genuinely. Who doesn’t want to work with animals?”
