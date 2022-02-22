After 37 years of installing home entertainment equipment for clients, including over 1,000 antennas, Don Myers of Don Myers Video Services, is retiring. He has shared information on "How to Cut the Cable and Save Over $1,000 a Year" at Vienna Coffee, the Blount County Public Library, Everett Senior Center and many civic groups.
His final event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St., Maryville. He will answer questions and will also have some giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.