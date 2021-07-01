The Museum of Appalachia celebrates Independence Day by launching a gunpowder-filled anvil high into the sky. Anvil shooting was once a common way for pioneers to celebrate special events. The shoots are set for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
To get tickets, go to the website, museumofap palachia.org. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for youth and $6 for children. The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton.
