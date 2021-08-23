The Appalachian Ballet Company, in collaboration with Maryville production company, Beyond Media, will be premiering its 50th anniversary documentary of the Appalachian Ballet Company, “The Nutcracker.”
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Maryville. The dessert and wine reception will include a silent auction with offerings from RT Lodge, Diamondjacks Wine Bar, David’s Abbey Carpet & Floors, Brooke Nix Medical Aesthetics, Vienna Coffee, Artist Marilyn Dwyer, among others.
The documentary was filmed in March 2021 with the ballet company dancers and will be shown at the theatre. The documentary includes excerpts from 2020 performance of “The Nutcracker” that was cancelled due to COVID. It also includes a look back over the years of Appalachian Ballet performances and exclusive interviews with founding Artistic Director Cheryl Van Metre and Amy Morton Vaughn (current artistic director).
The documentary is 26 minutes in length and was filmed and edited by Dustin Rader, Jay Smith, Neil Stiles and Jackson Rader.
“The Nutcracker” film is the kick-off to Appalachian Ballet Company’s 2021-2022 celebratory season. Tickets to the event can be purchased through appalachianbal let.org.
