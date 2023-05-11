The Appalachian Ballet Company traveled to Montgomery, Alabama for the Regional Dance America Southeast Festival, April 26-30. There were 45 dancers from the company who attended the three-day festival and participated in master classes and performances.
The ballet company performed two new dance works on the programs. James La Russa, choreographer for ABC, received the emerging choreographic award for his work and will attend the National Choreographic Intensive in Dayton, Ohio on scholarship this summer. Over 60 works were submitted and only 13 were chosen to be performed at the festival.
La Russa’s work “Ascent” was named the best piece out of new choreographers works. His wife, and daughter to Director Amy Morton Vaughn, Laura Morton La Russa, presented a work entitled “Shed.” Her piece was placed on the gala showcase and won the National Recognition Award and will be placed in a national data base of great regional choreographic works.
Over $1 million in scholarships were awarded to Appalachian Ballet Dancers. Several prestigious companies and universities with four-year programs were offered from Eastern Michigan University, Mercyhurst University, Oklahoma City University, Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Brenau University, and the Limòn Trainee Program.
Several programs with summer studies that offered scholarships and acceptance were from The Rock School, University North Carolina School of the Arts, Regional Dance America's National Choreographic Intensive, San Fransisco Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Joffrey Ballet School, Sarasota Ballet and the Milwaukee Ballet year-round program.
The students receiving scholarships were Taylor Anderson, Madelyn Barber, Charlotte Bollschwelier, Gianna Brace, Alice Bramblett, Torye Brown, Elayna Coe, Katelyn Compton, Temperance Coker, Kayla Ferguson, Megan Ferguson, Saniyah Foster, Addison Hammonds, Calista Jones, Aislin McCall, Riley Milsaps, Grace Morris and Maddie Smith.
The Appalachian Ballet Company will hold auditions in August for the 2023-2024 season.
