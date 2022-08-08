Appalachian Ballet Company will hold company auditions on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the company’s home studio — Van Metre School of Dance, 215 W. Broadway, Maryville.
Dancers will participate in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. The 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. slot will be dancers ages 10 and 11 (Registration for first group begins at noon); from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. ages 12 and 14 will audition; and from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. dancers ages 15 and up will audition. Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe. The audition fee is $20.
Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn is searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance. In September, the company’s 51st season begins with a contemporary show and dinner Blue Jeans & Ballet, “What the World Needs Now” with dinner catered by Copper Cellar.
“The Nutcracker” will be presented in Knoxville and Maryville in early December with a school matinee presented as well. ABC’s spring production will be full-length “Peter Pan” planned for Saturday, April 1, 2023, (one night only); a school matinee will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, for selected Blount County schools. The Senior level of the ballet company will also perform in Montgomery, Alabama, in April.
The ballet company is the proud Resident Dance Company for The Clayton Center for the Arts. For more information visit Appalachianballet.com or call 865-982-8463.
