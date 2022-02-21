The Appalachian Ballet Company will present "The Little Mermaid" at the Clayton Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, as part of its 50th anniversary season. A school matinee will be shown at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25 to area school groups.
Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn choreographed her version of the story in 2017 and will reprise the ballet with some additional choreography this spring.
"The Little Mermaid" is a Danish fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen. The ballet runs an hour and a half and is in three scenes.
The story follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea as a mermaid to gain a human soul. The main character role of the Little Mermaid will be danced by guest artist, Laura Morton La Russa. La Russa is a professional dancer living in Atlanta, Georgia and was most recently seen in ABC’s "The Nutcracker"as the Snow Queen and the Arabian Princess.
Guest artist, James La Russa, will dance the role of the Prince. La Russa was last seen in ABC’s "The Nutcracker" as Herr Drosselmeyer and the Arabian Prince.
Tickets are available through appalachianballet.org or the Clayton Center for the Arts.
