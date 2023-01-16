It was graduation day last week for 14 residents at Appalachian Bear Rescue, as they were released to live free once again in the wild.
A total of 18 black bears have been in the care of the nonprofit rescue, which takes in cubs that have been injured or orphaned. Four remain at the Townsend facility, their release dates weeks or months away.
The first of the 14 to return to the wild was Heather, a yearling. She was found on Aug. 3, 2022, with more than 30 wounds over her body, likely caused by another bear. Doctors at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine treated her injuries before she was taken to ABR. She was released on Jan. 9, weighing in at a healthy 151 pounds. While at ABR, she also developed an abscess, which healed on its own.
Then, on Jan. 12, ABR released nine of the bears into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where they resided before needing rescue.
Taco came to the center on May 5, 2022, with no apparent mother or siblings around. He weighed a mere 3.6 pounds and was just 4 months old.
Soon after Taco arrived, three cubs who were siblings came to ABR. Their mother was struck and killed by a car in the Gatlinburg area. ABR named them Truffle, Thyme and Thistle, who was the sole male in the group. They all weighed less than 10 pounds when ABR took them in.
Truffle, Thyme, Thistle and Taco were cohabitants in one outdoor enclosure at ABR. In October 2022, Myrtle joined them. She was hit by a car in national park and weighed 27.6 pounds when she joined the others; she weighed 73.8 pounds when released.
Taco was the longest ABR resident among the 14 bears released last week.
Also on Jan 12, triplets Rosemary, Sorrel and Sage were released, along with Little Trouble, who probably had the most remarkable story of ABR’s Class of 20022. She was spotted in the wild with a plastic jug on her head in June, at a time when temperatures reached in the 90s. She was tracked for eight days before finally being caught and the jug removed.
“The hardest part was being in the right place at the right time,” said ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd. “We kept getting reports on her whereabouts, but if you weren’t right there, she would be gone.”
ABR’s Kim DeLozier was the one who was able to find the bear and get her to climb a tree so others could arrive at the scene. A member of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources agency removed the jug from the cub’s head. ABR then rushed her to UT. She was in pretty good shape considering she was running around in summer with a plastic jug on her head for at least eight days, Dodd said.
Little Trouble was so-named because it took hundreds of hours by multiple agencies to rescue her. She came to ABR on June 21, 2022, weighing 15 pounds and was released at 105
Sage was the smallest of that group, at 90.8 pounds, while Rosemary weighed 116 pounds and Sorrel was 104.
Those four were affectionately known as the Fight Club on social media. “They were always wrestling, always,” Dodd said.
Rosemary, Sorrel and Sage were orphaned when their mother had to be euthanized because she was getting into trash. It might have been the same trash that Little Trouble got into, Dodd said.
That nine bears all went home on one day isn’t an ABR record. “It was 14 or 15 in one day back in 2016,” Dodd said.
The final members of the Class of 2022 that were released into the national park are Highland, Piper, Nessie and Angus. Their graduation day was Jan. 13.
Highland, Piper and Nessie also were triplets orphaned when the mother bear was euthanized. She had been breaking into garages, looking for food. The triplets arrived at ABR on June 29, 2022.
Angus, found wandering alone in a residential area, was brought to the center on July 9, 2022, and resided in the same wild enclosure as Highland and his siblings.
Piper ended up being designated “most chonkiest,” said Dodd. He arrived weighing 26.4 pounds and left at a hefty 147.6. Brother Highland was close behind, at 140.6, with Nessie at 106. Angus had grown from 21 to 120 pounds.
All of the bears are fed berries, nuts, bear diet pellets and other nutritional foods in plentiful amounts. They don’t have to compete for food. Their medical conditions are monitored by UTCVM. When it’s time for release, ABR, UT, TWRA and the national park all work in tandem to make it less stressful for the animals and people, Dodd said.
The Class of 2022 suffered from medical issues, losing their mothers, being confined in an unfamiliar place and other hardships. Dodd said what Little Trouble went through was nothing short of amazing.
“It is because they are tough creatures,” she explained. “They are tough and can sometimes live through things that are too much.”
Four cubs remain at ABR: Nettles and the three Christmas cubs. Nettles had been in an enclosure with Little Trouble and Rosemary, Sorrel and Sage, but she chose not to join Fight Club, keeping to herself. She is now solo.
“Every bear is different,” Dodd said. “The enclosures are big enough to where they can choose what they want to do.”
Watering holes will be cleaned and so will the enclosures where the bears are allowed to climb trees, rest on platforms, play with tire swings and other activities to occupy their time. Recycled Christmas trees will be placed in the enclosures because the bears love brush piles, Dodd said.
CranBeary, Peppermint and Mistletoe, almost a year old, ended up at the center after their mother was struck and killed by a vehicle. They are moving from an indoor enclosure to an outdoor one this week.
Others who received ABR assistance last year included Bud, who came in 2021 and was released in January 2022. Peace was a tiny cub who spent one day at ABR before he was successfully fostered to another female bear in March. Tartan took up temporary residence in April and was released in June.
Dodd said she will remember each of the members of the Class of 2022, especially the determined effort to save Little Trouble. There is also a common thread for many of these unfortunate stories or orphans and injuries, she said.
“Trash was a big factor,” this executive director said. “Trash is a huge, huge, huge problem.”
Although long, the release days provide a sense of pride and accomplishment for all who play a role.
“Releases are the best days we have,” she said. “The one thing we have to offer is their life back in the wild. It’s a great day.”
