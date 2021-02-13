Eleven Blount County students were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are: Lawford Hatcher, of Friendsville; Colton Griffith, Judson Lindley, Madeline Matzek, Caitlin Murray, Andrew Sanders, Megan Underwood, Jacob Wall and Kendra Zebroski, all of Maryville; Devin Mcwatters, of Seymour; and Michael Myers, of Townsend. To be named to the president’s list, students must have academic records of 4.0.
