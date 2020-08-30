Fifteen Blount County locals received associate degrees and technical certificates from Walters State Community College. They are: Macie Adkins, of Alcoa; William Dietz, James Lawson, Allayna Martin and Trenton Ryback, all of Maryville; Samantha Berry, Thomas Britt, Coryssa Cox, Samantha Davis, Lauren Johnson, Jeremy Maiden, Tony Owens, Regan Rooney and Kaylea Smith, all of Seymour; and Rachel Barath, of Walland.

