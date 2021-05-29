Thirty-five Blount County students were awarded bachelor’s degrees from Maryville College in May 2021.
They are: Emily Vitale, of Alcoa; Luke McLemore, of Friendsville; Leigh Brewington, Jameson Elmore and Melissa Kelley, all of Louisville; Abigail Anderson, Chloe Barry, Channing Bragg, Morgan Brewer, Jacob Brooks, Robert Bryant, Mary Conner, Kirksey Croft, Jake Finlay, Konnor Foxworth, Baleigh Goforth, Bryson Goforth, Katharine Hawley, Anna Heimer, Robert Irwin, Holland Jerrolds, Martina Junod, Cailin Lampe, Bailey Mary, Kody Olsen, Alexis Pack, Laura Palmer, Andrew Ptak, Hannah Simmons, Kay-Lee Smallwood, Alexis Szykulski, Bradley Tallent, Brian Tillery, Maggie Wilson and Dayna Wright, all of Maryville.
