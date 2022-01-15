Sixty-five students from Blount County made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Maryville College.
The students making the list are: Seth Green, Azusena Hernandez and Kimberly Nunn of Alcoa; Joseph Johnson, Hannah Pickens, Daniel Vilaire and Tera Vilaire of Friendsville; Hailey Cartt, Sonya Jones, Sydney O’Hara and Laurel Young of Louisville; Haley Adams, Alyson Ament, Jay Barrow, Aaliyah Bowman, Alexandra Braddy, Holly Brennan, Ashley Butcher, Olivia Cameron, Matthew Campbell, Nayeli Carreno, Katelyn Compton, Erika Donovan, Kelsey Effler, Loren Estes, Cierra Fontinell, Rachel Fox, Connor Gahagan, Taylor Haire, Macey Harbin, Emma Henson, Gustavo Hernandez, Kristen Hill, Colin Hood, Elaina Hudolin, Emily Huffstetler, Emily Huffstetler, Joseph Hylwa, Calista Jones, Ashley Lee, Gavin Lester, Haylee Marsh, Savannah McDonald, Meghan McKeehan, Kimberly McMahon-Weller, Sean Moore, Alayna Myers, Jessica Payne, Hannah Phillips, Michael Place, Connor Pope, Kristopher Seiber, Brandon Spurlock, Gideon Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Matthew Swartz, Martin Thompson, Caleb Tucker, Meadow Van Skyhawk, Benjamin Walker, Jewell West, Campbell White and Brecca Williams of Maryville; Lillian Mcginnis of Seymour; and William Stallions of Townsend.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
