Sixty-six students from Blount County made the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at Maryville College.
The students are: Emily Vitale, of Alcoa; Jenna Cutshaw, Summer Eells, Luke McLemore and Daniel Vilaire, all of Friendsville; Hailey Cartt and Sydney O'Hara, both of Louisville; Shanon Adame, Bethany Anderson, Madeline Anderson, Jay Barrow, Alexa Bennett, Channing Bragg, Rebecca Branton, Eric Breeden, Arianna Brown, Robert Bryant, Colbe Cagle, Matthew Campbell, Katelyn Compton, Riley Cook, Donald Cooper, Erika Donovan, Darian Douglas, Kelsey Effler, Loren Estes, Jake Finlay, Cierra Fontinell, Konnor Foxworth, Angelique Frantzen, Baleigh Goforth, Zoey Higgs, Laura Hitch, Elaina Hudolin, Emily Huffstetler, Emily Huffstetler, Martina Junod, Kalli Knight, Gavin Lester, Carmela Lewis, Bailey Mary, Savannah McDonald, Meghan McKeehan, Heather Mead, Alayna Myers, Kody Olsen, Alexis Pack, Michael Place, Connor Pope, Andrew Ptak, Tyler Ramsey, Kristopher Seiber, Noah Sikes, Kylie Sliger, Brandon Spurlock, David Steele, Jonathan Stewart, Matthew Swartz, Abbey Thompson, Martin Thompson, Brian Tillery, Caleb Tucker and Benjamin Walker, all of Maryville; Courtney Ball and Elaina Wilson, both of Seymour; and William Stallions, of Townsend.
Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
