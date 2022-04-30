Abigail Starcher, of Maryville, participated in the University of Findlay’s 2022 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Starcher was named to the Eta Theta Chapter of Phi Alpha Honor Society, received a G.G. Bruer Award in Creative Writing and presented “Exclusion: How LGBTQIA+ Youth are Omitted from School-Based Sexual Education.”
