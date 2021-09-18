Steve Buelow, American Legion Post 256 Commander, and Fran McKnight, present a construction donation to OUR PLACE board Member Cynthia Rogers. The donation from the Tellico Village post is in memory of Roger McKnight, a World War II veteran and longtime pillar of the community. OUR PLACE will be an adult day center serving residents of Loudon and Monroe Counties.
