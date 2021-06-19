Many students from Blount and surrounding counties were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman, Tennessee. They are: John Bennett, of Vonore; Lily Chambers, Brittany Davidson, Cody Edwards, Hollie Fields, Abby Hawkins, Kristi Hayes, Sebastian Hutter, Jessica Johnson, Kerri Paine, Zoe Payne, Pierce Scarlett-Jones, Haley Talbott, Peyton Underwood and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Dunkan Gibson, Margaret Smith and Avery Watts, all of Louisville; Hannah McCloud and Michael Severance, both of Greenback; Christina Sydeski, of Friendsville; and Carson Woods and Kara Wyatt, both of Seymour.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.
